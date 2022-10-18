Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,419.33.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

