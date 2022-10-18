Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.86. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.50%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

