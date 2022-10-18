Helium (HNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00023077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $568.38 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00013062 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.49 or 0.27504718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,649,663 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
