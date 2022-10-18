Head-To-Head Contrast: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baidu and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 11 0 2.92 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $204.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.77%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.6% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baidu and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 1.80 $1.61 billion ($5.73) -17.78 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -9.96% 5.96% 3.42% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

