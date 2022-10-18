Head-To-Head Comparison: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) vs. Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiol Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 841.62%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 214.92%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 663.59 -$25.24 million ($0.46) -1.39 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.18 million ($0.40) -7.82

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -53.22% -46.23% Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.55% -29.12%

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.