Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €174.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €174.00 ($177.55) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.55 ($0.56) on Tuesday, reaching €155.25 ($158.42). The company had a trading volume of 103,495 shares. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.68.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

