Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

