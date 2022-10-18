Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Halma has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

