Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 541,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,924. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.