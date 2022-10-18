Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 10.63 $220.78 million $0.40 24.50 Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Olaplex and Haleon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olaplex and Haleon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Haleon 1 6 4 0 2.27

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.32%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Haleon.

Summary

Olaplex beats Haleon on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

