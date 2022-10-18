Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.63

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.63 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.30.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$698.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

