Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

