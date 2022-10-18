Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.