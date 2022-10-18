Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0468

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.60 million and $50,815.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00265341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00119678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00762887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00560182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00249528 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

