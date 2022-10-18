Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,878. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.