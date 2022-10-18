Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 132,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,268. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

Greenland Minerals’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.