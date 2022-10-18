Golden Goose Trading Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $74,584.66 and $251.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

