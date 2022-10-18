GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,016.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS:GMYTF remained flat at 75.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of 64.10 and a 1 year high of 125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 72.46.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

