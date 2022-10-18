GG TOKEN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.38 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $97.38 million and $2,870.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07420798 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,796.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

