GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.