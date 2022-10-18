GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of GFL opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
