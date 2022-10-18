GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391.13 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $391.13 million and approximately $362,647.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

