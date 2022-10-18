General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

