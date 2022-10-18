GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:GME traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.96. 3,152,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,864,265. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of -0.39. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.