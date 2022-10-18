Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Galapagos Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Galapagos by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

