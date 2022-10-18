Fruits (FRTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $225.30 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

