Flow Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00007906 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $36.40 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

