First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 441.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

