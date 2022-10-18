Financial Survey: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infobird and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.18%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Infobird.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 0.58 -$13.87 million N/A N/A Opera $251.46 million 1.93 -$43.96 million ($0.66) -6.44

This table compares Infobird and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opera.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Opera -26.30% -6.63% -6.20%

Volatility and Risk

Infobird has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats Infobird on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides browser-based cashback rewards under the Dify brand name; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and Opera Ads Manager, designs to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers. It operates in Ireland, Singapore, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

