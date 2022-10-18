FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,398. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBK. Stephens raised their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

