Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

