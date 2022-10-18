Everdome Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

