ERn Financial LLC Sells 8,835 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. 349,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

