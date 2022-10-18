ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,526.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 675,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

