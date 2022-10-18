ERn Financial LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $7.92 on Tuesday, hitting $525.15. 38,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.26 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

