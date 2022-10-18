Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFX stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

