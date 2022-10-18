EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 17,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 17,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

EQ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

