Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $427.08 million and $21.43 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.22 or 0.27286078 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010657 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
