Emocoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Emocoin has a total market cap of $93.35 million and approximately $6,809.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emocoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00445541 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,150.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

