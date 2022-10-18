Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Up 3.2%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). 1,426,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,495,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.79 million and a PE ratio of -16.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.36.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

