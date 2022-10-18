El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.