Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 116,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.