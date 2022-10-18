Edgecoin (EDGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.60 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.33 million and $18.60 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

