Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Declares $0.37 Annual Dividend

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
GRF stock remained flat at $9.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
