Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Declares $0.37 Annual Dividend

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

GRF stock remained flat at $9.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,667 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,427.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

