DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 62.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 194,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,113. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

