Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,438 ($29.46) on Tuesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,523.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4,084.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

