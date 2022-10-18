Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

