Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.38 ($0.39) on Tuesday, hitting €33.64 ($34.33). 2,202,582 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.17. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

