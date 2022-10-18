Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €45.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

VOS stock traded up €0.75 ($0.77) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.95 ($33.62). 13,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.19. The stock has a market cap of $578.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €48.15 ($49.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

