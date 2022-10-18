DEI (DEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42,575.00

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $970.50 million and $42,575.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00264182 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.