Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 221,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

